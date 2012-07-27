Olympics-Taxi drivers snarl traffic as clock ticks to opening

LONDON, July 27 Disgruntled London taxi drivers
snarled up traffic at one of the city's busiest traffic hotspots
as the minutes ticked down to the Olympics opening ceremony on
Friday.
Traffic came to a virtual standstill at Hyde Park corner as
"cabbies", furious at being barred from the Olympic-only traffic
lanes on London's roads, formed a slow-moving convoy around the
junction.
Frustrated by the sight of free-flowing Olympic lanes while
they sit in jams, the taxi drivers formed up for their go-slow
at 2 p.m. after police had earlier told them they were not
allowed to protest at the original time of 5 p.m.
According to a BBC traffic report, the vehicles were
"stationary" for more than 30 minutes before police cleared the
blockage without any reported incidents.
Drivers of the capital's iconic black taxis are angry to be
largely barred from the fast lanes set up to transport athletes,
officials and sponsors in a fleet of buses and Olympic-branded
BMWs.
Some say they have experienced a 50 percent drop in income
since the lanes went into force on Wednesday.
A United Cabbies Group protest around the Houses of
Parliament last week brought traffic in the area to a
standstill, and on Monday, one driver dived into the River
Thames off the historic Tower Bridge.
While police have allowed the protests, they have imposed
the condition that none are to start after 4 p.m. local time.
"The Metropolitan police took the decision based on concerns
that, if the protest were to go ahead in the time and location
specified by the group, it would cause serious disruption to the
life of the community," a police statement said.
A United Cabbies Group spokesman said the Olympic lanes,
nicknamed "Zil lanes" after the limousines used by senior
officials in the old Soviet Union, undermined the idea of an
environmentally friendly Games.
"When most of the athletes are in the Olympic Village out in
Stratford, why did they have to impose lanes on central London?"
he said. "There are terrible queues building up on the approach
roads to London, with cars belching out fumes. The only way this
Games will be green is if they hand out pots of green paint."
Taxi driver Mark Wilcocks from Woodford Green, east of the
City, said he may as well have gone on holiday.
"We don't feel welcome at the Olympics," he said.
"The Olympics hasn't embraced the London cabbies. We feel
nudged out by VIPs and corporate sponsors.
"They even used the symbol of the black taxi as an image of
London in the build-up but we feel unwanted."
He added that every London taxi is wheelchair-accessible but
Paralympians arriving next month might not be able to make use
of them if the lanes remain in place.
Unauthorised drivers face a 130-pound fine for driving in an
Olympic lane.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)