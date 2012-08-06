Olympics-Britons turn to mobiles, tablets in high-tech Games

LONDON Aug 6 Britons are making the most of
technology at the London Games, turning to mobiles, tablets and
computers to ensure they don't miss a minute of the "Twitter
Olympics" - or the chance to share it with their friends.
Traffic for the BBC's iPlayer, which is streaming live
coverage, jumped 30 percent when Jamaican Usain Bolt won the
100-metre final on Sunday evening, according to BT, the
official communications partner of the Olympics and Britain's
biggest broadband provider.
Andy Murray's defeat of Roger Federer in the men's tennis
final increased Internet traffic by 25 percent compared to a
normal Sunday afternoon, BT said.
The BBC said there were 820,000 requests to view the
Murray-Federer final online, and its top video clip - of pundits
and commentators reacting to Briton Mo Farah's win in the 10,000
metres on Saturday night - was requested by 329,000 people.
Mobile phone operators have also seen a spike in data
traffic since the Olympics began thanks to users watching events
on their phones, accessing the Internet to check results and
updating social networking sites.
Vodafone said the moment that Tour de France winner
Bradley Wiggins took gold for Britain in the Olympic cycling
time trial broke a record for the amount of data carried over
its network per second.
"We saw a huge surge in data traffic throughout the race,
peaking at the moment when Wiggins crossed the finish line," a
spokeswoman said on Monday.
She said it beat data flow records set for the Royal Wedding
and New Year's Eve 2011.
Since the opening ceremony, data usage in the Olympic Park
has made up 8 percent of London's total usage, she said. Almost
one in 10 calls made within the M25 motorway that circles London
were to or from the Park. More than five million spectators have
attended events at Olympic venues across London so far.