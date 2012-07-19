UPDATE 1-Olympics-Nadal out of London Games with injury

* Nadal had been struggling with a knee problem
* Says one of saddest moment of his career
MADRID, July 19 The London Olympics was shorn of
one of its biggest attractions on Thursday when reigning
champion Rafa Nadal said he would not be able to defend his
tennis singles gold because of injury.
Spain's Nadal, who won gold in Beijing four years ago and
was to carry his nation's flag at next Friday's opening
ceremony, said he had failed to recover from a knee problem.
"I am not in a condition to be able to compete," the
26-year-old said in a statement.
"It is one of the saddest moments of my career."
Nadal won a record seventh French Open title in June but
crashed out in the second round at Wimbledon in a massive upset
against lowly-ranked Czech Lukas Rosol.
Earlier this month he pulled out of a charity match against
Novak Djokovic at Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium saying he was
suffering from tendonitis and needed to rest.
He had hoped to return to Wimbledon this month to defend his
Olympic title and his withdrawal echoes his plight of 2009 when
a similar knee problem meant he had to withdraw from the
grasscourt grand slam, a year after winning it for the first
time in an epic defeat of Roger Federer.
"I have to think of my colleagues, I cannot be selfish and I
have to think of the well-being of Spanish sport, especially
Spanish tennis, and let a colleague play who has had a better
preparation and is in a state to compete," the world number
three added.
"Today is one of the saddest days of my career as it was one
of my biggest dreams, and perhaps the most anticipated moment to
be the flag bearer at the opening ceremony for the Games in
London.
"You can imagine how difficult it has been to take this
decision."
The tennis competition at the All England Club begins on
July. 28 with Serbia's Djokovic seeded one.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Martyn Herman)