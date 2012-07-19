FACTBOX-Olympics-Tennis-Rafa Nadal's injuries

LONDON, July 19 Factbox on some of the injuries
that have dogged Rafa Nadal's career after the Spaniard pulled
out of the London Olympics on Thursday.
* Nadal misses what would have been his first French Open in
2004 after suffering a stress fracture in his left ankle.
* A foot injury prevents him from competing in the 2005
year-ending Tennis Masters Cup in Shanghai and the 2006
Australian Open.
* He withdraws from the 2008 Tennis Masters Cup, citing
tendinitis of the knee.
* Suffering from tendinitis, he pulls out of the Queen's
Club grasscourt tournament in London in 2009 and was the first
man not to defend his Wimbledon title since Croatia's Goran
Ivanisevic skipped the grasscourt grand slam in 2002.
* He suffers an abdominal pull in the 2009 U.S. Open and
loses in the semi-final to Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro.
* The same knee injury that kept him out of Wimbledon forces
him to withdraw from the 2010 Australian Open during his
quarter-final match with Britain's Andy Murray.
* A hamstring strain impedes his efforts in the 2011
Australian Open and he is beaten in the quarter-final by fellow
Spaniard David Ferrer.
* An injury to his left knee forces him to withdraw from the
Miami Masters semi-final against Murray in March.
* Nadal says he will not defend his singles title at the
London Olympics after failing to recover from a knee injury.
