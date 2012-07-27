Olympics-Tennis-Games are rare new experience for Clijsters

| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 Fifteen years into her career
and just months from retiring for a second time, Belgium's Kim
Clijsters does not come across many new experiences in tennis
but playing in the Olympics will be one of them.
The former world number one, who missed Beijing in 2008
after retiring a year earlier to have her daughter, plays the
opening match on Wimbledon's court two on Saturday against
Italy's Roberta Vinci.
"You kind of feel like you are going on a school trip, when
we took the train and we were all dressed the same and had our
backpacks," the 29-year-old, who plans to retire again after the
U.S. Open in September, told reporters at a Belgian team
briefing on Friday.
"It was fun and it was exciting, having been on tour for 15
years, to have a new experience.
"I look forward to just getting to feel what the Olympic
atmosphere is like. I am not really thinking about retirement
until I have come to that. I am still here because I want to do
well and I want to play good tennis."
The four-time grand slam winner, who never reached the
Wimbledon final, bid farewell to the tournament for the last
time three weeks ago with a fourth-round defeat by Germany's
Angelique Kerber.
But she is looking forward to being back at the famous
venue, even if the Games facelift took a bit of getting used to.
"I have to say these first few days were a bit of an
adjustment looking around and seeing everything that Wimbledon
had, the tradition and the history, is gone for the Olympics but
it is a great place to be," she said at the home of grass court
tennis.
"I know if I play good tennis and I stay healthy then I am
capable of beating all of the good players out there but it is a
matter of trying to raise your level on the important moments
and the big matches."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)