WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Tennis-Federer battles through, Williams cruises

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Roger Federer survived a wobble
in his opening Olympics singles match on Saturday while fellow
Wimbledon champion Serena Williams stormed through to join him
in the second round on a day in which several seeded players
bowed out.
Top men's seed Federer of Switzerland made tough work of his
first round clash against Colombia's Alejandro Falla, throwing
away three match points in a nail-biting second set before
eventually prevailing 6-3 5-7 6-3.
Williams, watched by U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, fourth
seed Williams dispatched Serbian former world number one Jelena
Jankovic 6-3 6-1 on a packed Centre Court in just 61 minutes.
Federer's battle captivated the animated crowd, who had to
get used to the unfamiliar Wimbledon sight of competitors
wearing colours rather than white as well as music blaring from
the speakers as the players warmed up.
"I never stopped believing, kept on pushing. Even though he
got back a break in the third set, that obviously also got my
nerves going because the margins are very small at that point,"
said Federer, who now faces France's Julien Benneteau.
"I'm happy I found a way to tough it out really."
While Federer and Falla stuck to white shorts, they both
wore brightly coloured t-shirts, with Federer in Swiss-flag red
and his opponent sporting yellow.
On the grassy mound by Court One, dubbed Henman Hill after
former British number one Tim Henman, there was a party
atmosphere as fans decked out in national flags were treated to
a 15-minute show by about 50 flash young dancers followed by a
performance from British pop music duo the Pet Shop Boys.
GOING HOME
The first match up on Wimbledon's Centre Court, where
Williams and Federer raised trophies less than three weeks ago,
saw men's sixth seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech republic knocked
out 6-4 6-4 by Belgium's world number 75 Steve Darcis.
Other first-day upsets saw women's fifth seed Australian
Samantha Stosur lose 3-6 7-5 10-8 to Spain's Carla Suarez
Navarro, while Navarro's countryman and men's number 14 seed
Fernando Verdasco fell to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4 7-6.
"I am immensely disappointed," Verdasco said. "I have played
him three times before and have won each time but I came here
not 100 percent fit."
"I am not in the doubles so I am going home. It has been a
long season to finish and I am going to try to rest and sort
these problems out."
China's 10th seed Li Na was beaten by Slovakia's Daniela
Hantuchova 6-2 3-6 6-3.
Also out of contention before even arriving in London is
Germany's Wimbledon quarter-finalist Philipp Kohlschreiber, who
has pulled out through injury after losing the Kitzbuehel Cup
final in Austria to Dutchman Robin Haase on Saturday.
In the doubles, top seeds Bob and Mike Bryan of the United
States reached the second round with a 7-6 6-7 6-3 win over
Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci and Andre Sa.
The other sibling duo in the men's event, Britain's Andy and
Jamie Murray, lost 5-7 7-6 7-5 to Austria's Juergen Melzer and
Alexander Peya.
British number one Andy, who lost the Wimbledon final to
Federer this month, will be back in action in the singles on
Sunday, beginning his gold medal quest against Switzerland's
Stanislas Wawrinka in the second match on Centre Court
Number two seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play Italy's
Fabio Fognini on Court One while women's top seed Victoria
Azarenka of Belarus takes on Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Ken Ferris)