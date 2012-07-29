UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tennis-Rain forces roof over Wimbledon's Centre Court

(Updates on weather, adds quote)
LONDON, July 29 The curse of the wet British
summer struck the Olympic tennis competition on Sunday, when
rain forced the closure of the roof over Wimbledon's centre
court on day two of the tournament.
After a sunny start, a heavy downpour sent spectators
dashing for cover and delayed the opening of play on the outside
courts, which are exposed to the elements, by three hours.
On-off rain soon put a stop to everything except the Centre
Court action however, with organisers ruling out the chance of
all the day's scheduled play being completed.
Britain has endured a soggy spring and summer with April and
June the wettest in more than a century.
The translucent, retractable Centre Court roof, which weighs
1,000 tonnes, saw plenty of action at the Wimbledon
championships in late June and early July - being used on nine
of the 13 days.
In the first Olympic match under the roof, Wimbledon
runner-up and number two seed Agnieszka Radwanska suffered a
shock 7-5 6-7 6-4 defeat by world number 24 Julia Goerges of
Germany.
In front of a packed crowd and with the noise of rain
pounding on the roof, Britain's third-seeded Andy Murray then
secured his place in the second round with a 6-3 6-3 win over
Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka.
Murray, whose fourth round clash against Wawrinka at
Wimbledon in 2009 was the first match ever to be played under
the roof, did not manage to completely avoid the rain however.
"There is a bit of a leak in the roof," he told reporters.
"There were a few drips coming in next to my bag for pretty much
the whole match, so they might need to try and sort that out."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and
Ken Ferris)