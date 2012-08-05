Olympics-Tennis-Federer wilts as British crowd roars for Murray

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Forget the decorum of genteel
Wimbledon. This was a gladiatorial contest with no quarter given
- and that was just the crowd.
They didn't quite bray for blood but Roger Federer must have
wondered what hit him in his Olympic final against Andy Murray.
Every purple patch of play by Murray prompted pandemonium.
The fans whipped themselves into a frenzy of patriotic fervour.
The "Braveheart" Scottish contingent daubed their faces in
blue and white paint. Red, white and blue Union Flag bowler hats
were dotted round the world's most famous tennis court.
"The gold is yours. This is just a formality," one
pro-Murray banner proclaimed in a burst of hyperbole. "Finish it
Andy," one fan bellowed. "I love you Andy," cried another.
The crowd could barely believe their eyes when Murray
galloped his way through the first set 6-2 and the second set
6-1. That sent them ballistic each time.
They blinked nervously in the summer sunshine, which had
vanished, along with Murray's chances, when the skies opened in
the players' Wimbledon final exactly four weeks ago. Once the
Wimbledon roof came on last month, Federer went into overdrive
to claim his seventh Wimbledon title.
Murray, resplendent in his blue Stella McCartney outfit, was
given a standing ovation just for walking onto Centre
Court behind Federer, who was sporting the red and white colours
of the Swiss flag. There wasn't a spare seat in the house.
Huge sighs of relief from the crowd greeted any Federer
unforced errors. A Murray smash merited whoops of delight. An
errant mobile phone in one tense rally got roundly booed.
With Murray playing out of his skin, they were perched on
the edge of their seats. Federer looked dejected, his shoulders
down. A Wimbledon crowd had never seen such a sight before.
The British had been waiting since 1936 for a
Wimbledon winner. Now they were overjoyed to acclaim an Olympic
victor at Wimbledon.
For Murray, it was sweet revenge for the Wimbledon Grand
Slam defeat that had provoked a flood of tears from the
Scotsman.
Each point of Murray's last service game was agony for the
crowd. They erupted with joy when he won with an ace.
Murray looked as shocked as the crowd. He rushed up in the
stands to hug his girlfriend Kim and his mother Judy. Federer
walked off, wondering what had happened. It was all over.
