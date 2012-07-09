Olympics-Tennis-Federer eyes golden finale to glittering summer

| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 A seventh Challenge Cup secured,
Roger Federer was ready for a week's holiday on Monday before
returning to London to complete what he hopes will be a unique
Wimbledon-Olympic double triumph at the All England Club.
The moment London were awarded the Games seven years ago,
Federer tapped the dates into his electronic phone diary knowing
that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to win two golden
prizes in the space of four weeks at the home of lawn tennis.
Little did the then five-times grand slam champion know that
come July 2012, he would have won a record 17 majors, been on
top of the world rankings for a record 286 weeks and passed so
many landmarks that he could open a Roger Federer library
chronicling his never-ending list of achievements.
There remains, however, one missing volume. The book
labelled "Roger Federer's journey to Olympic singles glory" has
yet to be finished as the Swiss maestro has three attempts at
writing that memoir but abandoned it each time due to the
absence of a fairytale ending.
"I do believe my situation has that little star next to it.
Now the Olympic gold is a dream for me," a refreshed and alert
Federer told a small group of reporters on Monday despite
getting only a couple of hours' sleep after beating Andy Murray
to win a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title.
"I am now the Wimbledon champion that gives me even more
confidence coming to the Olympics. Maybe in some ways it takes
the pressure off the Olympics because I already did win at
Wimbledon this year so that's a good thing.
"Of course there is a lot of hype around me playing at the
Olympics this year round. I believe I can handle the pressure
but the Olympics is a different animal because you only do get
an opportunity every four years.
"You hope to get the right draw, you hope to play the right
matches, the right points at the right times. To win Olympic
gold things need to all fall into place nicely."
So far his three Olympic experiences comprise meeting his
wife Mirka at Sydney 2000, carrying the Swiss flag for the first
time in the opening ceremony in Athens 2004 and winning a
doubles gold medal with Stanislas Wawrinka in Beijing 2008.
All good memories, but as he is reminded so often there is
that one golden singles prize still missing from his career.
FEDERER SHUNS VILLAGE
To give himself the best possible chance of correcting that
anomaly, Federer has opted to shun the usual hoopla of living in
the Athletes Village with thousands of international
competitors.
Instead he will stick to the tried and tested formula that
has brought him so much success at the All England Club, where
dozens of workmen were already replacing the familiar Wimbledon
logos with giant Olympic rings on Monday.
"No (athlete's) village for me. I've done it twice," Federer
said as he made himself more comfortable on an overstuffed
armchair by peeling off a black leather jacket.
"I just thought it was impossible for the London Games
because it's too far away (in East London). I (stayed in the
village) in Athens when I was world number one and it was
distracting, in a good way, but I just thought I've had the
Olympic experience in the past.
"I've now got to do what I do best, and that's my routine
and not change it just because it's the Olympics. It is a bit
egotistic but you have to do it that way.
"I stayed at a hotel in Beijing, it felt a bit odd but
that's how I got an Olympic (doubles) gold. And I look back at
this one as one of my great, great accomplishments in my life so
I'll do the same (routine) here.
"I'll rent the same house and do the same in 20 days and
hopefully be successful," said Federer.
While it seemed a done deal that the 30-year-old would carry
the Swiss flag into the Olympic Stadium for the opening ceremony
for the third Games running, Federer said he was still undecided
whether to accept the honour.
"It's been offered to me but I might give it to someone
else. I'm in talks (about it). I haven't decided yet but there
should be an announcement in the next 10 days," Federer said as
he slipped his jacket back on over a blue checked shirt before
striding out of the All England Club holding an official poster
of this year's championships.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)