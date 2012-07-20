Olympics-Monfils withdraws from tennis competition

LONDON, July 20 Frenchman Gael Monfils has become the latest player to withdraw from the Olympic tennis competition, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday.

In a statement the governing body said the world number 15 had been injured with his place in the singles draw going to compatriot Julien Benneteau.

Benneteau, who led Roger Federer by two sets at Wimbledon this year, joins countryman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet in the men's singles.

Defending men's singles champion Rafa Nadal pulled out on Thursday with knee problems while Germany's Andrea Petkovic's ankle injury has led to her withdrawal from the women's singles.

The tennis tournament runs from July 28-Aug 5 at Wimbledon.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)