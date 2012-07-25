Olympics-Tennis-Murray hopes too busy to watch Bolt strike twice

| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 Andy Murray has vivid memories
of Usain Bolt's blistering 100 metres at the Beijing Olympics
but the British number one hopes to miss out on watching the
sprinter try and repeat that feat in London, by being too busy
winning his first tennis gold medal.
At his Olympic debut in Beijing, Murray, who carried the
Olympic torch through Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday,
suffered the massive shock of losing his first round singles
match to Taiwan's lowly ranked Lu Yen-hsun in straight sets.
"For me, the memory I have from the last Olympics in Beijing
was watching the 100 metres final and seeing what Usain Bolt did
there was pretty amazing," he told reporters at a Team GB tennis
press conference at the Wimbledon Olympic Tennis venue.
"I got to see the boxing and the badminton but that was
because I lost early in the singles so I had some time to do
that," he added. "I hope that is not the case this time."
At the London Games, the men's tennis final is being held on
Aug. 5 -- the same day as the 100 metre final -- and on the same
court where Murray was reduced to tears after Switzerland's
Roger Federer beat him to capture his seventh Wimbledon crown.
Murray, who is seeded third for the tournament after Rafa
Nadal's withdrawal through injury, has said preparing for the
Olympics has helped him get over that defeat, which also
continued the host nation's 76-year wait for a men's grand slam
champion and the Olympics title would more than make up for it.
"In terms of achievement, winning a gold medal is the
pinnacle of sport and would be right up there with anything I
have done so far," the 25-year-old Scot added.
With the tennis event kicking off on Saturday, GB tennis
team leader Paul Hutchins said they were still to make a
decision about attending Friday evening's opening ceremony.
"We are just going to make up our mind once we have seen the
draw to see when people are playing," he said, sat at a podium
whose usual distinctive Wimbledon Championships backdrop had
been covered over with the London 2012 logo.
"There is this Olympic spirit among all the athletes and
they are very conscious they want to go to the opening ceremony
because it is a once in a lifetime opportunity
"But the first call must be, from the players point of view,
their performance the next day."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)