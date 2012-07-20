INTERVIEW-Olympics-Tennis-Overwhelmed Murray motivated by support

| London, July 20
London, July 20 Andy Murray has cast aside the
disappointment of Wimbledon and hopes to repay the
"overwhelming" support of the British public by winning gold at
the London Olympics.
The world number four was left devastated and in tears after
being humbled by Switzerland's Roger Federer in the All England
Club final two weeks ago.
While Federer won a record 17th grand slam title, Murray was
left to digest a fourth major final defeat as he failed to end
Britain's 76-year wait for a men's grand slam champion.
The Olympic tennis event, also being held in the traditional
home of grasscourt tennis, begins on July 28 so there has been
precious little time for Murray to dwell on the disappointment.
"Normally after the slams we have a few weeks to sort of
reflect on it, whereas this time we only had a few days and I
was back on the court," Murray told Reuters in an interview at
Team GB's Olympic house in East London on Friday (July 20).
"The support I had after the final and during kind of gave
me that motivation to get back on the court and try and rectify
the loss at Wimbledon with winning a medal."
Murray won a legion of new fans with his outpouring of
emotion after the Wimbledon defeat by Federer.
"It was overwhelming really," the 25-year-old Scot said of
the support he received in the days after the final.
"It was a big help because I was obviously very down the few
days afterwards... I didn't read any papers or turn the TV on
but I was getting post through my doors, (from) my next door
neighbours and friends and family from back home and messages
from (former British Prime Minister) Gordon Brown and various
celebrities.
"It was just really nice, everyone's been really supportive
and it helped me get back on the court in the right mindset to
train and get ready for London."
With defending Olympic champion Rafa Nadal out of the London
Games with injury, another potential obstacle in Murray's path
to glory has been removed.
While gold is the goal for Murray, he added he would take
any colour medal if it meant being on the podium at his home
Olympics.
"If I went into a grand slam and lost in the semi-finals,
it's really disappointing and you kind of get criticised. (But)
If you win a medal here, it's celebrated so you get a bronze
medal and that's great.
"So I'd love to try and win a medal but you go into the
tournament looking for the gold medal, that's what everybody
wants to get. If you can't get that, then try for a silver or a
bronze but you need to go in with that mindset of trying to win
the event."
Nadal's withdrawal was a double blow for the Spaniard as he
was also set to carry his country's flag at the opening ceremony
on July 27.
"I've messaged him (Nadal) a few times since Wimbledon,"
Murray said.
"It's a shame for him - he obviously won the gold at the
last Olympics. And when he's represented his country, his
record... his record is incredible anyway... but when he's been
playing in Davis Cup or in the Olympics, he doesn't lose that
often when he's playing for Spain.
"It's a shame for the tournament that he's going to have to
miss it."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)