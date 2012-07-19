Olympics-Tennis-Kanepi withdrawal opens door for Duque-Marino

LONDON, July 19 Colombia's world number 117
Mariana Duque-Marino has been handed a golden ticket to compete
at the London Olympics after a heel injury ruled out Estonia's
Kaia Kanepi.
She will be joined in the competition by Germany's Mona
Barthel who was also a late replacement for compatriot Andrea
Petkovic, who withdrew with an ankle injury on Wednesday.
Kanepi, ranked 16, reached the quarter-finals of the French
Open in June, but has failed to recover from the foot injury
that ruled out her out of Wimbledon.
"It's very sad that I cannot participate in the Olympics,"
Kanepi said on the International Tennis Federation website
(www.itftennis.com).
"I do not know if I will ever get another chance to
participate in the Olympic Games."
Kanepi's injury opened the door for 22-year-old
Duque-Marino.
She gained an ITF place into the 64-strong women's singles
competition which will take place at Wimbledon from July 28 to
Aug. 4.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)