Olympics-Tennis-Mixed doubles makes games return after 88 years

LONDON, July 31 Top seeds Victoria Azarenka and
Max Mirnyi of Belarus will take on Germany's Angelique Kerber
and Philipp Petzschner in the first round of the Olympics mixed
doubles tennis on Wednesday, an event last won by a Titanic
survivor.
Returning to the Games after an 88-year absence, the mixed
doubles tournament will see 16 pairs from 13 countries battle it
out for gold.
Wimbledon champions Lisa Raymond and Mike Bryan of the
United States face Italy's Sara Errani and Andreas Seppi while
two-time grand slam champions Liezel Huber and Bob Bryan, seeded
two, take on Germany's Sabine Lisicki and Christopher Kas.
The United States were the last country to win the mixed
doubles when Richard Williams, a survivor of the Titanic
disaster, and his partner Hazel Wightman took home the gold at
Paris in 1924.
Tennis was removed as an Olympic sport after Paris, only
returning in Seoul 1988, but without the mixed doubles.
British number one Andy Murray, who was knocked out of the
men's doubles in the first round but is through to the last 16
of the singles, will partner Laura Robson against Czech duo
Lucie Hradecka and Radek Stepanek.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to try to win a medal
at your home games," said Murray. "I wanted to give myself the
best chance at that. That was why I wanted to play mixed."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Justin Palmer)