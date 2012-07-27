Olympics-Tennis-Williams, Federer in action on first day

LONDON, July 27 Wimbledon champions Serena
Williams and Roger Federer are in action on the opening day of
the Olympic tennis tournament on Saturday, returning to the
centre court just three weeks after their triumphs.
Williams faces Serbia's Jelena Jankovic in the second match
on the 15,000 capacity court and is followed by Federer against
Colombia's Alejandro Falla.
In the opening match, sixth seed Czech Tomas Berdych will
play Belgium's Steve Darcis.
Federer's doubles partner Stanislas Wawrinka, and fellow
flag bearers including Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Russia's Maria
Sharapova and Wimbledon runner-up Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska
have avoided an early start after Friday's late night opening
ceremony, all beginning their first round matches on Sunday.
In the doubles, number one seeds American brothers Mike and
Bob Bryan will play Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci and Andre Sa on
Court 14.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Nigel Hunt)