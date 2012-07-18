PREVIEW-Olympics-Tennis-Wimbledon gets Games touch, Murray hopes

| LONDON, July 18
LONDON, July 18 The last time Olympic tennis was
played on the All England Club's grass courts in south west
London, Britain walked away with all of the gold medals and a
handful of silver and bronze to boot.
Expectations are not that high 104 years later as the
Olympics return to Wimbledon, but a medal for British number one
Andy Murray could help ease the pain of the country's
long-suffering tennis fans, whose hopes of an end to the 76-year
wait for a home-grown champion were dashed when Murray lost to
the inimitable Roger Federer in this month's final.
"Andy's chances have increased," Team GB's tennis leader
Paul Hutchins told Reuters, adding that the shorter matches -
best of three sets until the men's final which will be the usual
best of five - could prompt unexpected outcomes.
"There can be more opportunities for surprise results when
it is best of three."
The returning Wimbledon champions, however, will be burning
with motivation to notch a second summer triumph in London.
Swiss master Federer and American Serena Williams return to
the grass courts aiming to claim an Olympic singles gold that
would add a missing line to their prodigious resumes.
With champion Rafa Nadal of Spain and Serbia's Novak
Djokovic, who along with Federer have combined to win 29 of the
last 30 grand slams, also on hand the men's competition should
be fierce at the top but odds on the fourth-ranked Murray have
narrowed since his strong Wimbledon showing.
"In the men's singles there are probably only four or five
that could possibly win it. There is such a high standard,"
said Hutchins, whose son Ross will compete for Britain in men's
doubles.
Big serving Serena Williams is favourite in the women's
event, but world number one Belarusian Victoria Azarenka,
Russia's Maria Sharapova and Wimbledon runner-up Agnieszka
Radwanska of Poland also rate as serious contenders.
The singles field is the strongest ever, with 19 of the
world's top 20 players competing in the men's and women's draws.
There is also extra gold on offer, with mixed doubles appearing
for the first time since 1924 in addition to men's and women's
doubles.
The 1948 London Olympics did not have tennis on the medals
menu, as it was not on the Games program between 1928 and 1984.
OLYMPIC TOUCH
While the setting will be familiar, the Olympics promises to
be a different show from traditional Wimbledon.
"We are very fortunate for the tennis to be held at the club
... it is iconic," said London 2012 tennis competition manager
Clare Wood, a former player who has represented Britain at three
Olympics.
"We don't want to reinvent anything ... we are just going to
add our own touch and flavour to it."
Gone will be the players' classic white attire and the
demure navy blue Ralph Lauren uniforms of officials and ball
boys and girls.
Instead, competitors will take to the Olympic-branded courts
in their national colours, officials will sport a splash of
turquoise and ball boys and girls, selected from local schools,
will wear bold purple and red.
"It is going to look very, very different as an event," said
Wimbledon men's final line judge Kevin Howell, who will be
taking more time off from his day job as a clinical scientist to
officiate at the games. "We are all enormously excited."
Branding rules means it is out with the Pimms, although
strawberries and cream will remain as part of a 'Best of
British' catering range at the sold-out event.
The players, about half of whom are expected to stay an hour
away at the Olympic village, will also have to get used to a
little less pampering.
"They won't have their car service which can pick them up
and drop them off wherever they want to go. We provide buses
that come in from the village and back," said Wood.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Larry Fine)