Olympics-Tennis-France's Benneteau, Gasquet claim doubles bronze

LONDON Aug 4 France's Julien Benneteau and
Richard Gasquet won the Olympic tennis men's doubles bronze on
Saturday with a 7-6 6-2 win over Spaniards David Ferrer and
Feliciano Lopez.
The pairs were evenly matched in the first set, with each
holding serve to force a tiebreak which the Frenchmen won by
three points.
The duo then broke their Spanish opponents twice in a row to
take a comfortable lead in the second, wrapping up the win in 79
minutes.
Later their fellow Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael
Llodra will take on top seeded American twins Bob and Mike Bryan
in the final.
