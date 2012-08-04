Olympics-Tennis-America's Bryan brothers win men's doubles gold

LONDON Aug 4 America's Bob and Mike Bryan added
a gold medal to their trophy haul on Saturday with a 6-4 7-6 win
over France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Michael Llodra in the
Olympic tennis men's doubles final.
The Bryan twins, who have won 11 grand slam titles together
and took home the men's doubles bronze in Beijing, were handed
the victory in a second set tiebreak when Llodra ploughed the
ball into the net.
It was the second U.S. tennis gold of the day after Serena
Williams stormed to victory in the women's singles final.
France also took home two medals, with Julien Benneteau and
Richard Gasquet earlier claiming the men's doubles bronze with a
7-6 6-2 win over Spain's David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)