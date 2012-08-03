Olympics-Tennis-American Bryan brothers reach doubles final

LONDON Aug 3 American twins Mike and Bob Bryan
reached their first Olympic men's doubles final with victory
over French duo Julien Benneteau and Richard Gasquet at
Wimbledon on Friday but U.S. women's doubles pair Lisa Raymond
and Liezel Huber fell short.
The Bryans, who returned from Beijing four years ago with a
pair of bronze medals, won 6-4 6-4 in less than an hour and will
face either Spain's David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez or another
French pair, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Michale Llodra, for gold.
The Czech Republic women's pairing of Andrea Hlavackova and
Lucie Hradecka enjoyed a shock 6-1 7-6 victory over number one
seeds Raymond and Huber.
Defending women's doubles champions Serena and Venus
Williams of the U.S will await them in the final if they beat
Russians Maria Kirilenko and Nadia Petrova later.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)