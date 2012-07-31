Olympics-Tennis-Tsonga battles through in record-breaking match

| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
finally overcame Canadian Milos Raonic 6-3 3-6 25-23 in the
longest three-set match in Olympic tennis history to reach the
final 16 of the men's singles on Tuesday.
Fifth seed Tsonga, who still found the energy to skip around
the court kissing his shirt in celebration after the near
four-hour dual, had two opportunities to wrap it up sooner but
gutsy Milos hung on with a huge serve each time.
The second-round match had been interrupted by a lengthy
rain delay at one set all, with Tsonga leading the third 2-1.
When the pair returned to court, the games went with serve.
"He served unbelievable, it's really difficult. But I was
strong tonight and I am really happy to go through," said a
relieved Tsonga after the match, which also broke the Olympic
record for the most number of games in a set.
The game appeared set to go on all evening as the umpire
read out the 24-23 score with a sigh, but a string of errors by
Raonic, forced to serve to stay in the match each time, gave
Tsonga a 0-40 lead and his best chance to snatch victory.
Snatch it he did at 15-40, with a drop shot which bounced
twice before Raonic managed to returned it, although Tsonga
finished off with a smash just to be sure.
The gripping final rally drew a sharp intake of breath from
the crowd at one point as the Frenchman slipped before reaching
the ball to flip it over his opponent's head.
At 66 games long, the clash beat the previous longest-match
record of 63, in which Canada's Carling Bassett-Seguso and Jill
Hetherington beat Argentina's Mercedes Paz and Gabriela Sabatini
in the first round doubles at Seoul 1988, the Games that marked
the return of tennis after a 64-year break.
"I'm on the wrong part of Olympic history. It's nice to be
somewhere but hopefully I can change that and put my name on the
right part," said 21-year-old Raonic, who is ranked 25 in the
world.
"I felt like I played really well for most of the match and
I just let it slip away from me at the end."
Tsonga, who will face Spain's Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday
for a place in the quarter-finals, had been due to return to
court later on Tuesday in the men's doubles, but with play
running behind schedule due to rain, the match was postponed.
"(The win was) good for my confidence, but not really good
for my body," he said.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)