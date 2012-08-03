版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 03:40 BJT

Olympics-Men's tennis singles semi-finals results

LONDON, Aug 3 Britain's Andy Murray beat
Serbia's Novak Djokovic 7-5 7-5 in an Olympic men's tennis
singles semi-final on Friday.
    
 Results Table
 
 3-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-5 7-5 
                        
 1-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 8-Juan Martin Del Potro
(Argentina) 3-6 7-6(5) 19-17

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐