版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 4日 星期六 01:18 BJT

Olympics-Women's tennis singles semi-finals - results

LONDON, Aug 3 The United States' Serena Williams
beat Belarus' Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-2 at Wimbledon in the
Olympic women's tennis singles semi-finals on Friday.
 Results Table
 
 4-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6-1
6-2 
 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 14-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 6-2
6-3

