Olympics-Women's tennis singles semi-finals - results

UPDATE 1-Swimming-Olympic great Hackett arrested after 'breakdown'
* Brother says Olympian poses danger to himself and community (Adds quotes)
LONDON, Aug 3 The United States' Serena Williams beat Belarus' Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-2 at Wimbledon in the Olympic women's tennis singles semi-finals on Friday. Results Table 4-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat 1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 6-1 6-2 3-Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat 14-Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 6-2 6-3
* Brother says Olympian poses danger to himself and community (Adds quotes)
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Australian two-time world champion track cyclist Shane Perkins has switched allegiance to Russia in a bid to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
MONACO, Feb 14 Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt says he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017 as he has accomplished everything he wants to in the sport.