Olympics-Tennis-Serena Williams storms to singles gold

LONDON Aug 4 Serena Williams won her first Olympic tennis women's singles gold on Saturday with a 6-0 6-1 demolition of Russia's Maria Sharapova on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

The unstoppable American, who dropped just 16 games in her five singles matches en route to the final, has now completed the "golden slam" - winning all four majors as well as an Olympic singles gold.

She took just 62 minutes to wrap up her win over number three seed Sharapova, securing her victory with an ace.

Earlier Belarussian Victoria Azarenka claimed the bronze, with a 6-3 6-4 win over Sharapova's fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)