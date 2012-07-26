Olympics-Tennis-Wimbledon bursts with rare colour

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Wimbledon's conservative
traditions have been banished for the London Olympics with pink
branding and bright red dresses set to adorn the esteemed
grasscourt tennis venue.
Any clothing colour other than white is normally frowned
upon at the annual grand slam tournament but different rules
apply in the Olympic tennis event, which has taken over the
hallowed turf.
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who loves to
dress up on and off court, is thrilled that the shackles of
Wimbledon's all-white regulations have been cast aside.
"Yes of course," the 22-year-old said when asked by
reporters if she would be adding her own dash of colour.
"It will be red with a bit of white, which represents the
Danish flag."
The colours of Denmark will also glow from her nails after
she painted them herself.
"I think I did a marvellous job," she said as she flashed
them eagerly.
The pink signage of the London 2012 Games has also
transformed Wimbledon's usual green and purple hue and the
reaction from traditionalists and players has been mixed.
"It looks a bit strange with the grass but pink is a nice
colour," added Wozniacki.
Spain's Fernando Verdasco was far less excited when he
moaned to reporters about his Olympic experience so far.
"It's a little bit weird, it looks a bit more for girls than
guys," he said of the pink branding before lamenting Spain's
decision to make him stay at the Olympic Village in east London,
over an hour away from Wimbledon.
"It's a long day and a long drive, I don't think it's the
best option for tennis players," Verdasco added.
Another man underwhelmed by the London Games, which begin
officially on Friday, is Wozniacki's golfer boyfriend Rory
McIlroy, who was taken round the Olympic Park by his girlfriend
ahead of golf's inclusion in the 2016 event.
"So far he hasn't been that excited. We'll have to see,"
Wozniacki giggled.
(Editing by Toby Davis)