WRAPUP 2-Olympics-Tennis-Radwanska out, Murray wins under roof

By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 29 Number two seed Agnieszka
Radwanska made a shock first round exit from the women's singles
on Sunday while fellow Wimbledon runner-up Britain's Andy Murray
made light work of his match against Stanislas Wawrinka to
advance to the second round.
Men's number two seed Serbia's Novak Djokovic and fifth seed
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga both survived early scares, dropping
their first sets before pulling back to win on a day which saw
just a quarter of the originally scheduled matches completed due
to bad weather.
Poland's Radwanska, playing under the Centre Court roof due
to sporadic heavy rain showers which prevented play on the
outside courts for most of the afternoon, crashed out 7-5 6-7
6-4 to world number 24 Julia Goerges.
"I played pretty aggressive and served well," said the
German, who had lost twice to Radwanska this year.
"I know if I play well it's dangerous for anyone and it was
today, a lucky day."
Fourth seed Murray, back on Centre Court three weeks to the
day after losing the Wimbledon final against Roger Federer, made
a strong start to his singles medal campaign with a 6-3 6-3 win
over Federer's doubles partner Wawrinka.
The win means Murray, who with his brother Jamie was knocked
out of the men's doubles on Saturday by Austria's Juergen Melzer
and Alexander Peya, has already improved on his Olympic debut in
Beijing where he suffered a first round singles defeat to
Taiwan's lowly ranked Lu Yen-hsun in straight sets.
"I know how much that loss hurt me and I wanted to come here
best prepared as I could be and today was a good start," the
25-year-old Scot, whose win was met with a deafening eruption of
noise from the home crowd, said after the match.
Wawrinka can now concentrate on defending his Beijing
doubles medal with Federer, who was on court to cheer him on,
although the pair will have to wait after their opening match
was one of the many postponed due to the rain.
SLIP SLIDING
On Court One, Beijing bronze medallist Djokovic had reached
a first set tie-break against Italy's Fabio Fognini before rain
suspended play at seven points apiece.
When the match finally resumed hours later, with ground
staff having taken the protective covers off the court several
times during the afternoon only to have to cover them over again
as the rain restarted, Fognini quickly wrapped up the set to
take the lead against the visibly frustrated Serbian.
The pair slipped and slid their way around the court, which
had not fully dried out after its earlier soaking, with both
making nasty-looking falls at times, but Djokovic regained his
form to take the match 6-7 6-2 6-2.
"It's a start. I haven't played an official match since
Wimbledon so it took me a set-and-a-half to really get into the
rhythm and obviously the rain delay affected the game and I
wasn't sharp enough after the rain delay," he said.
Tsonga made similarly hard work of his first round tie,
losing the first set against Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci in a tie
break, before getting back on track to win 6-7 6-4 6-4.
Venus Williams didn't get the chance to begin her quest for
a fourth gold medal, with her first round match against Italy's
Sara Errani, due to follow Djokovic on Court One, cancelled due
to the slippery conditions - prompting angry boos from the
disappointed crowd.
Others through to the second round included Russia's Maria
Sharapova, making her Olympic debut, who safely secured a 6-2
6-0 win over Israel's Shahar Peer, while men's fourth seed David
Ferrer beat Canada's Vasek Pospisil 6-4 6-4.
Despite having to play a set each side of a long rain delay,
the weather didn't phase the Spaniard.
"It's not easy, but we know that. In London it's always the
same," he said. "We stop, come back again and try to focus in
the locker room."
