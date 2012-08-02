WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Tennis-Federer, Serena through to semi-finals

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 Wimbledon champions Roger Federer
and Serena Williams were on course for further success at the
All-England Club after booking their places in the Olympic
singles semi-finals on Thursday.
World number one Federer will face Argentina's Juan Martin
Del Potro for a place in the final, while Williams takes on top
women's seed Victoria Azarenka in a repeat of her Wimbledon semi
last month.
The two other semi-finals will pit Beijing bronze medallist
Novak Djokovic against number three seed Andy Murray, and
Russia's Maria Kirilenko faces her team mate Maria Sharapova.
Federer secured his place in the last four with a 6-4 7-6
win over America's John Isner, snatching victory in the
second-set tiebreak with a cheeky shot which bounced off the top
of the net.
"You just feel bad really. But relief because it's finally
over... maybe I just got really lucky today," Federer told
reporters.
"I don't want to say that I feel invincible right now, but I
feel good," he added. "I'm not the only guy with confidence ...
It's a complete open tournament, I think. Everyone has a very
good chance of going all the way."
Del Potro, who beat Federer in the U.S. Open final in 2009,
overcame Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4 7-6 for his spot in the last
four.
"I am very happy to be in the semi-finals in my first
Olympic Games. It is amazing. I don't have too many words to
explain this moment," the eighth seed said after his win.
EXHAUSTED TSONGA
Second seed Djokovic dropped just one game in the first set
of his quarter-final clash with France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who
was exhausted from playing in both the doubles and singles on
Wednesday after clocking up the longest three-set match in
Olympic history a day earlier.
Although the Frenchman took a 3-1 lead in the second,
five-times grand slam winner Djokovic clawed it back to win 6-1
7-5.
Watched by Prince William and his wife Kate, Britain's
Murray eased to a 6-4 6-1 win over injury-troubled Spaniard
Nicolas Almagro, who received treatment on his right arm and
shoulder after the first set.
In the women's event Belarusian Azarenka booked her place in
the final four with a 6-4 7-5 win over Germany's Angelique
Kerber.
Russia, which made a clean sweep of the women's singles
medals in Beijing, can be sure of taking home at least one in
London, with Sharapova and Kirilenko both through to the
semi-finals.
The pair will play each other for a spot in the final after
number three seed Sharapova ended Kim Clijster's hopes of an
Olympic medal before her planned retirement later this year,
beating the Belgian 6-2 7-5.
Having been broken in the second set, a valiant Clijsters
battled back to level the score but was broken again and, with
the Russian serving for the match, the Belgian ploughed a
backhand into the net to hand her opponent the victory.
RUSSIA MEDAL
"Kim is so experienced, I knew that it would be really
tough... it was such a tight second set, I was just happy to get
through this one," Sharapova told reporters, excited that a
Russian would reach the final.
"No matter who's there someone will be getting a gold or
silver medal. It makes me really happy that one of us will
represent our country in the finals, going for gold," she added.
"It's a pretty great honour not just to be here but to have
a chance to win a gold medal. We're so happy."
Number 14 seed Kirilenko overcame Czech former Wimbledon
champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 6-3, while American Williams made
light work of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, dismissing the
eighth seed 6-0 6-3.
Kirilenko and Williams will both have a second semi-final to
play on Friday when they face each other in the women's doubles.
Two-times doubles gold medallists Venus and Serena Williams
play Kirilenko and her partner Nadia Petrova after the Americans
knocked out second-seeded Italians Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci
6-1 6-1 in less than an hour.
The United States also has a shot at a medal in the men's
doubles after top seeded brothers Bob and Mike Bryan secured
their semi-final spot with a 7-6 7-6 win over Israel's Jonathan
Erlich and Andy Ram, who ousted defending gold medallists
Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka.
The Beijing bronze medallists will play Julien Benneteau and
Richard Gasquet on Friday after the Frenchmen beat third-seeded
Serbians Janko Tipsarevic and Nenad Zimonjic 6-4 7-6.
"It would mean everything to get a gold," said Mike Bryan.
