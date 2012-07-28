Olympics-London police arrest 16 for illegal ticket reselling

LONDON, July 28 London's Metropolitan police
said they had arrested 16 people since Friday for illegal
reselling of Olympics tickets, as Games organisers said they
were investigating why scores of seats were empty at some events
on Saturday..
The arrests were made on Friday and Saturday in the
Stratford area near the Olympic Park in east London, and in
Wimbledon, in the south of the capital, where the tennis
contests are taking place.
"Ticket touting is illegal and is a clear exploitation of
those who genuinely wish to experience the Games first-hand,"
said the officer in charge of a crackdown on illegal ticket
resellers, known in Britain as touts and in the United States as
scalpers.
"We have been, and will continue to seek out and take robust
action against anybody who tries to cash in on the 2012 Games in
this way," said Detective Superintendent Nick Downing.
Many Britons have been frustrated by their inability to buy
tickets for the games, and some expressed their exasperation at
seeing images of rows of empty seats at some venues on Saturday,
but police warned against approaching touts.
"I would also urge people to think twice about purchasing
tickets from these criminals: if you do, you are likely to find
yourself paying over the odds for them, while at the same time
fuelling criminality," Downing said.
Olympic organiser LOCOG said it believed the empty seats on
Saturday were those assigned to sponsors and was investigating
why they had not been used.
Police said they had charged two of those arrested with
ticket touting, a 57-year-old German man, Wolfgang Menzel, and
Maria Bukranova, a 30-year old Slovakian.
(Reporting by Tim Castle, Editing by Nigel Hunt)