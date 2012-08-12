Olympics-Olympic chiefs to review ticketing for Rio 2016

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 12 Olympic officials will review the
ticketing process for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro after
coming in for criticism over empty seats at the London Olympics
and following accusations of unauthorised sales among some
sellers.
Ticketing has been the one grey cloud hanging over what has
otherwise been regarded as a successful Games in London.
"We are definitely going to review the ticketing policy of
the Games," International Olympic Committee (IOC) President
Jacques Rogge told reporters on Sunday. "It is one of the issues
that we are going to review in Rio."
The London organising committee will work with the IOC and
Rio on the issue, he said. Tickets are currently sold through
National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and authorised ticket
resellers.
A report in Britain's Sunday Times newspaper in June said
numerous NOCs and resellers were offering to buy or sell tickets
outside their territories, to sell tickets at inflated prices or
sell tickets to unauthorised resellers.
The IOC has launched an investigation into the claims.
Rogge said the sale of tickets was a "very complicated issue
because you need a good balance" in the crowd of domestic and
international fans.
"But there is also, I would say, the fact that the
distribution of tickets is done through National Olympic
Committees or authorised ticket resellers and we are going to
see whether this system will continue to work and how we can
improve it," he said.
The ticketing process has been particularly frustrating for
those sports fans who complained about spending hours online
trying to get their hands on tickets only to be told they were
sold out.
Their anger was only compounded when in the early days of
London 2012 television footage showed swathes of empty seats in
some stadiums, including high profile sports and some finals.
International sports federations and National Olympic
Committee members, as well as the media and athletes, were
blamed for the gaps.
After stinging criticism in the British media and from the
British Olympic Association, London's organisers swung into
action by using off-duty soldiers and volunteers to sit in empty
seats. It is also reclaimed some of the accredited seats and put
them on sale to the public.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby, editing by Matt Falloon)