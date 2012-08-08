Olympics-Timetable for Wednesday's finals

LONDON, Aug 8 Timetable for Wednesday's finals
at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT):
0838 Canoe sprint Men's kayak single (K1) 1,000 metres
0856 Canoe sprint Men's canoe single (C1) 1,000
0924 Canoe sprint Men's kayak double (K2) 1,000
0944 Canoe sprint Women's kayak four (K4) 500
1100 Equestrian Individual jumping
1225 Wrestling Women's 48kg freestyle
1225 Wrestling Women's 63kg freestyle
1355 Equestrian Individual jumping
1430 Table Tennis Men's team
1715 Wrestling Women's 48kg freestyle
1715 Wrestling Women's 63kg freestyle
1845 Athletics Women's 1,500
1905 Athletics Women's long jump
1945 Athletics Women's 400 hurdles
2000 Athletics Women's 200
2000 Beach Volleyball Women's
2015 Athletics Men's 110 hurdles
2115 Taekwondo Women's -49kg
2130 Taekwondo Men's -58kg
