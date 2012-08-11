Olympics-Timetable for Saturday's finals

LONDON, Aug 11 Timetable for Saturday's finals
at the 2012 Olympics (all times GMT):
0745 Modern Pentathlon Men
0800 Athletics Men's 50km walk
0830 Canoe Sprint Men's K1 200m
0847 Canoe Sprint Men's C1 200m
0914 Canoe Sprint Women's K1 200m
0941 Canoe Sprint Men's K2 200m
1130 Cycling-Mountain Bike Women's Cross Country
1205 Sailing Women's Elliott 6m
1230 Gymnastics-Rhythmic Individual All-Around
1400 Soccer Men's Final
1600 Athletics Women's 20km walk
1730 Volleyball Women's Final
1746 Wrestling Men's 60kg freestyle
1800 Athletics Women's High Jump
1820 Athletics Men's Javelin
1821 Wrestling Men's 84kg freestyle
1830 Athletics Men's 5,000m
1856 Wrestling Men's 120kg freestyle
1900 Athletics Women's 800m
1900 Hockey Men's Final
1925 Athletics Women's 4x400m Relay
1930 Diving Men's 10m Platform
1930 Boxing Men's Light Fly
1930 Handball Women's Final
1945 Boxing Men's Bantam
2000 Athletics Men's 4x100m Relay
2000 Basketball Women's Final
2015 Boxing Men's Light Welter
2045 Boxing Men's Middle
2115 Boxing Men's Heavy
2115 Taekwondo Women's +67kg
2130 Taekwondo Men's +80kg
