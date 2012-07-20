Olympics-Hopeful Thompson fuels cauldron debate

LONDON, July 20 The debate over who should light
the London Olympic cauldron at next Friday's opening ceremony
has turned into a war of words between Daley Thompson and Steve
Redgrave, two of the main contenders.
Redgrave won rowing golds at five consecutive Olympics and
is the bookmakers' favourite to perform the symbolic act with
double decathlon gold medal winner Thompson third favourite.
Never one to mince his words, Thompson said that athletics
was a much tougher sport than rowing. The 53-year-old is a close
friend of London 2012 chief and double Olympic 1,500 metres
champion Sebastian Coe.
"In my opinion Sebastian Coe is the second greatest
Olympian, after myself," Thompson was quoted as saying by the
Daily Telegraph on Friday, responding to comments from Redgrave
who said the former multi-eventer should not be considered one
of Britain's greatest Olympians.
"Steve Redgrave is not in the same class as Seb Coe. He is a
rower, but I think track and field is the toughest sport in the
Olympics, which means the rewards are greater."
Asked whether Redgrave would be an obvious choice to light
the cauldron, Thompson said: "I don't think so. It depends on
your opinion."
Redgrave won the first of his golds in Los Angeles in 1984
and carried the Olympic torch during the ongoing relay while
rowing on the River Thames.
Thompson will carry it next week when the torch arrives in
London.
Earlier this month, Redgrave said Thompson could not be
described as the best British Olympian.
"Obviously, Daley was a great athlete. Some people, Seb Coe
included, think he's the best athlete ever," he told the London
Evening Standard.
"My personal view is that he doesn't make the top five of
great British Olympians. I'd put Seb above him, and Kelly
Holmes, certainly Ben Ainslie, and, all modesty aside, myself
and Matt Pinsent.
"I say that because, to me, athletes compete at the
decathlon if they are great all-rounders instead of being
supreme in one event."
Double Athens gold medallist Kelly Holmes is second
favourite with bookmakers Ladbrokes to light the cauldron.
Former England soccer captain David Beckham has seen his
odds tumble to 50-1 after being left out of the British Olympic
team.
Organisers are keeping the decision a secret until the
opening ceremony with some media reports saying an unknown youth
could be chosen for the role, which Muhammad Ali famously
performed at Atlanta 1996.
