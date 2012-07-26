OLYMPICS-Stay-at-home Londoners expected to temper tourism boost

| LONDON, July 26
Londoners scared off by dire
warnings of transport chaos will likely cancel out any revenue
boost from increased foreign visitors to the city's West End
during the Olympic Games, the landlord of large parts of the
tourist district said.
Shaftesbury, which owns 330 shops and 217
restaurants, bars and cafes across areas like Chinatown, Covent
Garden and Soho, in a neighbourhood also home to London's
"theatreland", said warnings of disruption to road and tube
services would convince many locals to stay at home.
"For weeks we've had stories of where to avoid, which
potentially puts up a barrier in people's minds that parts of
London are no-go zones," chief executive Brian Bickell told
Reuters on Thursday. "People won't go to the theatre if they are
worried about getting back home afterwards."
As part of preparations for the Games, which begin on
Friday, organisers have blocked off road lanes for the exclusive
use of athletes and officials and set traffic lights to stay red
for longer, which has already caused traffic nightmares.
Dubbed "Zil" lanes after Soviet roads reserved for black
limousines carrying senior Communist party members, the
designated lanes were introduced after athletes became stranded
in traffic jams at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Organisers have also warned of long queues at tube stations
during busy periods, putting the city's creaking transport
network under further strain.
Bickell said the Games would help raise the already-high
profile of London whatever the short-term effects, and that was
a good thing.
"The next two weeks will be a very unusual time for the West
End. Longer term it's a fantastic opportunity for London and the
best travel advert possible."