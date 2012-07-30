UPDATE 1-Olympics-London wins early 'gold' for slick rush hour

* Transport system copes well with first rush hour
* Commuters say trains and buses seem unusually empty
* Londoners turn to bikes or early journeys to avoid crunch
* System grappling with 3 million extra journeys a day
By William James and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, July 30 London's much criticised public
transport system, the busiest in Europe, won early gold for
easily carrying a million spectators through an unusually quiet
early rush hour on the first full working day of the Olympics on
Monday.
Travellers said buses and trains were working surprisingly
smoothly with only a few hiccups, confounding dire forecasts of
a transport meltdown in a city once notorious for slow trains,
late buses and incoherent delay announcements.
London's transport bosses expect an extra 3 million journeys
per day during the Games on top of the usual 12 million, an
Olympian test for an underground train network whose
infrastructure in parts dates back to 1863.
"I've noticed how easy it has been to travel. With the
influx of one million people for the Games, it's made me wonder,
where are they?" Paul Richardson, a 37-year-old photographer,
told Reuters at London Bridge, which the authorities had warned
commuters to avoid.
As the voice of London mayor Boris Johnson boomed through
the station with a pre-recorded message warning of delays, rush
hour regulars all praised the slickness of their commute.
"They've done a good job. The journey has been very
straightforward and even the sun is shining," said Michael
Taylor, a commuter at the station.
Even Prime Minister David Cameron left his official armoured
Jaguar cars at home on Monday, taking the underground to check
the travel situation with his own eyes.
Some travellers did say they would reserve judgment until
they saw how the system coped with several days of Olympic rush
hours, including the evening crunch.
The capital's higgledy-piggledy public transport system is
often berated by Londoners and employers, who complain that the
jumble of grimy buses and delayed trains damages London's
reputation as one of the world's premier cities.
But commuters all across London reported that the cramped
and sweaty crush that is the daily fare of London life had been
replaced by near-empty trains and serene bus journeys.
FASTER THAN EXPECTED
"The trains were all excellent today, we had no trouble,"
said Hugo Brown from Ely in Cambridge, who travelled to the
Olympics to support British table tennis player Paul Drinkhall.
"We had given ourselves extra time to get here and we've
actually gotten here in less time than expected."
The fact that trains and buses appeared exceptionally quiet
suggested that some travellers might be following different
routes or dusting down their bicycles or walking boots, as
authorities and the mayor have been urging for weeks. Some took
vacations, worked from home or just took the day off.
Bike sheds in the City of London financial district were
fuller than usual, and there were swarms of cyclists in
luminous yellow tops at many junctions.
"It's nothing like they warned it would be, they said we'd
have to queue 30 minutes just to get on the Tube but I ended up
getting to work an hour early," said Letizia, an Italian living
in London, at London Bridge station.
Chris Round, 23, from Boston, Massachusetts, took the
Underground and Docklands Light Railway to watch the judo.
"It was real easy to get to," he said. We just got on the
first train that came. It was kinda crowded but it wasn't bad."
Such were the fears of a meltdown that the bosses of the
transport system set up a web page, www.GetAheadoftheGames.com,
which warned Londoners to avoid busy stations.
"The traffic in London has not - touch wood - been badly
affected by the Games, or certainly not as badly as some people
were predicting," Mayor Johnson wrote in a column in the Daily
Telegraph about why people should feel cheerful about the Games.
"The Tube has performed pretty well so far," he said. "Buses
are running more or less to time."
Johnson said the authorities were frequently allowing
drivers to use special Games lanes.
A spokeswoman for Transport for London said the transport
system was working well for spectators and commuters alike,
appearing unusually happy to be giving positive quotes instead
of trying to explain the latest mishap.
