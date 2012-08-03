UPDATE 1-Olympics-Transport chaos averted as athletics kick off

LONDON Aug 3 London's transport authority was
quick to avert traffic chaos on its ageing metro network
following a technical failure on Friday as 200,000 visitors
flocked to Olympic Park on the first day of the popular
athletics competition.
With an extra three million journeys per day expected during
the Games, the sports event is a huge test for London's
149-year-old train network, Europe's oldest.
Passengers at London's busy King's Cross station, where six
underground lines, national railway, Eurostar trains and
high-speed transport serving the Olympic site meet, faced
hour-long queues after a major metro line was partly suspended.
Despite the delays, spectators flocking to the 80,000
capacity Olympic stadium arrived on time for the start of the
track and field events.
Draped in their national countries' flags, many passengers
praised London's transport system and reported smooth travelling
shortly after the signalling failure was resolved.
"We were expecting the public transport to be chock full of
people but it's not been too bad. So far the organisers deserve
a gold medal," said Tara Pile, who had travelled from
Netherlands to see the Olympic hockey and show jumping events.
Earlier, queues of up to 100 metres formed for the
high-speed Javelin train connecting central London and Olympic
Park in Stratford and London's transport authority urged
passengers to use alternative underground lines during the
suspension.
"People were in their seats before the first competition
started in the stadium, which can only be a good thing," a
spokeswoman for the London Organising Committee of the Olympic
and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) said.
"You just have to look at the stadiums, they are absolutely
packed."
To alleviate strain on the Stratford area, only Games ticket
holders are allowed to enter the huge Westfield shopping centre
adjacent to the Olympic site during peak time on Friday and
Saturday.
The shopping centre has seen an increase in sales of food,
sportswear and Games merchandise in line with higher visitor
numbers since the start of the Games, a spokeswoman for
Westfield said.