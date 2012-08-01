Olympics-London Mayor's travel warning silenced

LONDON Aug 1 After weeks urging London's
commuters and visitors to "get ahead of the Games" to avoid
potential problems with the capital's ageing and always busy
transport network during the Olympics, London mayor Boris
Johnson has fallen silent.
In place of Johnson's booming, upper-class accent,
travellers heard a milder message thanking people for avoiding
the busiest underground and train stations at peak times and
exhorting them to enjoy all London has to offer.
Businesses have started grumbling that the warnings about
transport chaos were possibly too effective, with fewer
Londoners and non-Olympic seasonal visitors in evidence in some
shopping districts, theatres and hotels.
A spokeswoman for Tube operator Transport for London said
the change in the messages had always been planned, "once we
were through the first major test on Monday."
(Reporting by David Milliken and Sara Ledwith; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)