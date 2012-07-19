PREVIEW-Olympics-Triathlon-Home hopes high for triathlon double

| LONDON, July 19
LONDON, July 19 British triathlon fans will be
hoping the "Olympic curse" that has derailed the favourites in
the six previous Games races will be lifted in August with the
host nation boasting both the men's and women's world champion.
When triathlon was introduced at the Sydney Olympics in 2000
the Australians were so confident of success they made the
women's race the showpiece event of the first day.
However, hot local hope Michellie Jones had to settle for
silver behind surprise winner Brigitte McMahon, setting the tone
for all subsequent Olympic triathlons as favourite after
favourite failed to deliver the biggest prize in a sport
invented only 40 years ago.
Nobody, however, has been such short odds as Britain's
remarkable 24-year-old world champion Alistair Brownlee, whose
nearest challenger is his 22-year old brother Jonathan.
Alistair is appearing in his second Olympics after briefly
threatening a stunning upset win in 2008 before fading in the
latter stages of the 10km run that follows a 40km bike and 1500m
swim.
Since then, however, the softly-spoken Englishman has taken
such a stranglehold on the sport that even former world
champions have said they are having to change their approach to
try to find a way to compete with his searing run speed.
In 2009 Brownlee lifted the world title by winning all five
of the season's championship races he entered.
He was world champion again in 2011 and stamped his authority
all over the Olympics with a command performance on the Games
test even on the course in and around Hyde Park that will
largely be used for the 2012 race.
Apart from the sport's history of Olympic upsets there was a
further chink of light for Brownlee's rivals when he missed much
of the early season with an Achilles injury but when he roared
to victory in his first world championship race last month, the
door appeared to be slammed shut.
With Jonathan winning two world championship races in his
brother's absence British hopes of a first Olympic triathlon
medal are high.
To that end selectors took the controversial decision to
select Stuart Hayes as a "domestique" to help protect the
Brownlees through the bike leg.
"One of the biggest worries Jonny and I have is that the
whole field could be against us," said Alistair. "There could be
attacks galore and the domestique would stop that and help keep
you safe."
Alexander Bryukhankov, who split the Brownlees for silver in
the London test event last year, leads a strong Russian
challenge but he, like everyone else in the field, knows he will
have to somehow build a lead on the bike if he is to challenge
the home town favourite.
On a course with no hills and only a few twists and turns to
break up the field, that will be a tall order.
Trying to make such a break will be former world champion
Spaniard Javier Gomez, who was favourite in Beijing but finished
fourth after struggling with injury.
By the time the men race on Aug. 7 Britain could already by
toasting triathlon success with 2008 and 2011 world champion
Helen Jenkins in with a great chance in the women's race.
However, Beijing bronze medallist Emma Moffatt, fellow
Australian Erin Densham, Canada's Paula Findlay, Swiss Nicola
Spirig, New Zealand's Andrea Hewitt and Chile's Barbara Riveros
Diaz could all come through on the day.
Missing, however, is 2008 champion Emma Snowshill, who was
overlooked by Australia after an injury-hit year.
