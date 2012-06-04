Olympics-Triathlon champion Snowsill snubbed for London

SYDNEY, June 4 Olympic triathlon champion Emma
Snowsill, the most successful woman in the short history of the
sport, has been left out of the Australia team for the London
Games, local media reported on Monday.
The 30-year-old three-times world champion has been
struggling with illness and injury this year and lost out to
Emma Moffat, Emma Jackson and Erin Densham, the Australian
Associated Press (AAP) reported.
The Australian Olympic Committee announced the men's team of
Courtney Atkinson, Brad Kahlefeldt and Brendan Sexton on Monday
but said the women's team had been delayed "pending a possible
appeal by Emma Snowsill".
Snowsill intends to appeal, the AAP report said.
Beijing bronze medallist and twice world champion Emma
Moffatt had already been pre-selected for one of the spots while
Emma Jackson put in a case for taking another with fourth place
at last year's world championships.
Densham, who underwent surgery on a heart defect three years
ago, has been in good form this year and in March won the
Mooloolaba World Cup, which Snowsill missed with a stomach
complaint.
The women's triathlon at the London Olympics will take place
in Hyde Park on Aug. 4.
