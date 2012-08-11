UPDATE 1-Olympics-Triathlon-Sweden lose appeal for joint women's gold

(Adds details)
LONDON Aug 11 Swedish triathlete Lisa Norden
will not be awarded a gold medal after the close finish to the
Olympic women's event a week ago, the Court of Arbitration for
Sport (CAS) said in a statement on Saturday.
CAS denied an appeal by Sweden asking for a gold to be
awarded to silver-medallist Norden as well as Switzerland's
Nicola Spirig, who was declared the winner in a photo-finish
last Saturday.
Spirig and Norden clocked identical times of one hour 59
minutes 48 seconds in one of the closest triathlon finishes
seen.
The Swedish Olympic Committee and Swedish Triathlon
Federation (STF) asked for both athletes to be ranked as joint
winners instead of just Spirig.
But after a 3-1/2-hour meeting by a three-person panel on
Friday, CAS denied the application because it said there was no
violation of rules and the matter concerned a "field-of-play
decision".
According to long standing CAS jurisprudence, a
"field-of-play decision" is unable to be reviewed by CAS panels
except in the event that there has been arbitrariness or bad
faith in arriving at the decision.
Sweden had appealed after the race but the International
Triathlon Union (ITU) rejected it on Wednesday.
Judges examined the photographic evidence after the race and
decided Spirig's winning margin was less than 15 centimetres.
Officials later issued a photograph which appeared to show
Norden's head crossing the finish line first.
However, the ITU ruled that the winner was the athlete whose
torso crossed the line first and said two cameras at the finish
showed the Swiss athlete's torso ahead of the Swede's.
It was the first time that an Olympic triathlon had been
decided on a photo-finish.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Mark Meadows)