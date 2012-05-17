Olympics-Australia triathlete Kahlefeldt cleared of tuberculosis

MELBOURNE May 17 Australian Olympic-bound
triathlete Brad Kahlefeldt has been cleared of tuberculosis and
will be discharged from a San Diego hospital on Friday, his
national federation said.
The 31-year-old Beijing Olympian was isolated in hospital
after reporting chest pains during the 10 kilometre run of the
second ITU Triathlon World Championship race at Mission Beach on
Sunday.
Doctors at Scripts Mercy Hospital in San Diego believed
Kahlefeldt was suffering from atypical pneumonia and he would
not be allowed to fly for at least another week, Triathlon
Australia (TA) said in a statement on Thursday.
There was every chance Kahlefeldt could start light training
in a couple of days, TA's high performance manager Michael Flynn
said.
"Doctors will have to continue to monitor him and he has to
be given the all-clear before he can fly. Once he has been
cleared Brad can then hopefully join the Australian team camp in
Majorca."
Kahlefeldt had been due to fly out for a training camp on
the Spanish island on Monday in preparation for the next round
of the ITU World Championship Series in Madrid on May 26 and 27.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)