Olympics-Triathlon-Beaten Gomez says best man won gold

LONDON, AUG 7 - The look on Javier Gomez's face after a
morning's brutal racing over 54.5 kilometres of swimming,
cycling and running around central London on Tuesday was one of
grudging acceptance.
He had given it his all, but for a second Olympic Games, the
triathlon gold medal had eluded him.
The world's second best triathlete realised long ago that if
one of the Brownlee brothers doesn't beat him in a race, then
the other is likely to push him all the way.
Spain's Gomez had gone into the 2008 Olympic triathlon as
the world champion and favourite for gold, only to finish
seconds outside the medal places after attacking for much of the
final run stage on the tough Beijing course.
This time, the 29-year-old at least won the silver medal,
finishing between British brothers Alistair and Jonathan
Brownlee after some fast racing in and around Hyde Park.
"Alistair showed he was the strongest today, and I was the
second strongest. So it was fair," he said.
It is a situation with which Gomez has become familiar since
Alistair, at 24 the elder of the Brownlees, launched his senior
professional career. In 2009, Brownlee started five world series
races and won all five.
Gomez and Alistair Brownlee have swapped the world title
between them ever since, the Spaniard winning it in 2010, the
Briton in 2011.
It looks as if it might be Gomez's turn in 2012, since
Brownlee's absence for much of the early part of this season due
to injury means he will not be able to qualify for the grand
final.
That might prove to be scant consolation for Gomez,
especially if, as suggested on Tuesday, Alistair decides to help
22-year-old Jonathan towards a first world title: the younger
Brownlee won two world series races earlier this year.
NO COMPLAINTS
Gomez had no complaints about the Olympic race outcome, nor
the tactics deployed by the British team, which used Stuart
Hayes as a pace-setter on the bike stage.
"I thought it probably wouldn't be so bad for me if there
was a small breakaway at the front," said Gomez, who lives and
trains in Switzerland, a popular training venue for many
professional triathletes.
"It was a pretty quick run, especially on the first lap,"
Gomez said. "I knew Jonathan Brownlee had to stop for a penalty,
so I knew I just had to hang on to Alistair for as long as I
could.
"But when you run close to 29 minutes for 10K, I couldn't do
much more today. I am pretty happy with that, I think it was my
best race this year."
The result means Gomez, who has finished in the top 10 in 65
of his 70 international races, will have to wait four more years
for another chance at gold.
"I hope I will be in Rio with a medal chance," said Gomez.
"I'll be 33 in 2016, so hopefully I'll still be fit and enjoying
the sport."
(editing by Michael Holden)