2012年 8月 4日 星期六 18:36 BJT

Olympics-Gold medal results for the women's triathlon

LONDON, Aug 4 Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the Olympic gold medal
in the women's triathlon on Saturday.
    Spirig finished with a time of 1:59:48 at Hyde Park in London to claim
Switzerland's first gold medal of the games.
    Sweden's Lisa Norden won the silver with a time of 1:59:48 and Australia's
Erin Densham won the bronze with a time of 1:59:50.
    Switzerland now have one medal at the games with Sweden collecting their
third and Australia collecting their 15th.
    
    Results Table
 
1.   Nicola Spirig (Switzerland)       1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds 
2.   Lisa Norden (Sweden)              1:59:48                      
3.   Erin Densham (Australia)          1:59:50                      
4.   Sarah Groff (U.S.)                2:00:00                      
5.   Helen Jenkins (Britain)           2:00:19                      
6.   Andrea Hewitt (New Zealand)       2:00:36                      
7.   Ainhoa Murua (Spain)              2:00:56                      
8.   Emma Jackson (Australia)          2:01:16                      
9.   Jessica Harrison (France)         2:01:22                      
10.  Kate McIlroy (New Zealand)        2:01:28                      
11.  Anne Haug (Germany)               2:01:35                      
12.  Anja Dittmer (Germany)            2:01:38                      
13.  Irina Abysova (Russia)            2:01:52                      
14.  Mariko Adachi (Japan)             2:02:04                      
15.  Vendula Frintova (Czech Republic) 2:02:08                      
16.  Barbara Riveros Diaz (Chile)      2:02:15                      
17.  Laura Bennett (U.S.)              2:02:17                      
18.  Emmie Charayron (France)          2:02:26                      
19.  Gillian Sanders (South Africa)    2:02:28                      
20.  Radka Vodickova (Czech Republic)  2:02:34                      
21.  Claudia Rivas (Mexico)            2:02:38                      
22.  Kate Roberts (South Africa)       2:02:46                      
23.  Line Jensen (Denmark)             2:02:47                      
24.  Marina Damlaimcourt (Spain)       2:02:50                      
25.  Agnieszka Jerzyk (Poland)         2:02:52                      
26.  Vicky Holland (Britain)           2:02:55                      
27.  Helle Frederiksen (Denmark)       2:03:10                      
28.  Katrien Verstuyft (Belgium)       2:03:38                      
29.  Carole Peon (France)              2:03:58                      
30.  Pamela Oliveira (Brazil)          2:04:02

