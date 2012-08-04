Olympics-Gold medal results for the women's triathlon

LONDON, Aug 4 Switzerland's Nicola Spirig won the Olympic gold medal
in the women's triathlon on Saturday.
Spirig finished with a time of 1:59:48 at Hyde Park in London to claim
Switzerland's first gold medal of the games.
Sweden's Lisa Norden won the silver with a time of 1:59:48 and Australia's
Erin Densham won the bronze with a time of 1:59:50.
Switzerland now have one medal at the games with Sweden collecting their
third and Australia collecting their 15th.
Results Table
1. Nicola Spirig (Switzerland) 1 hour 59 minutes 48 seconds
2. Lisa Norden (Sweden) 1:59:48
3. Erin Densham (Australia) 1:59:50
4. Sarah Groff (U.S.) 2:00:00
5. Helen Jenkins (Britain) 2:00:19
6. Andrea Hewitt (New Zealand) 2:00:36
7. Ainhoa Murua (Spain) 2:00:56
8. Emma Jackson (Australia) 2:01:16
9. Jessica Harrison (France) 2:01:22
10. Kate McIlroy (New Zealand) 2:01:28
11. Anne Haug (Germany) 2:01:35
12. Anja Dittmer (Germany) 2:01:38
13. Irina Abysova (Russia) 2:01:52
14. Mariko Adachi (Japan) 2:02:04
15. Vendula Frintova (Czech Republic) 2:02:08
16. Barbara Riveros Diaz (Chile) 2:02:15
17. Laura Bennett (U.S.) 2:02:17
18. Emmie Charayron (France) 2:02:26
19. Gillian Sanders (South Africa) 2:02:28
20. Radka Vodickova (Czech Republic) 2:02:34
21. Claudia Rivas (Mexico) 2:02:38
22. Kate Roberts (South Africa) 2:02:46
23. Line Jensen (Denmark) 2:02:47
24. Marina Damlaimcourt (Spain) 2:02:50
25. Agnieszka Jerzyk (Poland) 2:02:52
26. Vicky Holland (Britain) 2:02:55
27. Helle Frederiksen (Denmark) 2:03:10
28. Katrien Verstuyft (Belgium) 2:03:38
29. Carole Peon (France) 2:03:58
30. Pamela Oliveira (Brazil) 2:04:02