Olympics-Triathlon-Hyde Park witnesses battle royal

LONDON Aug 4 This was no ordinary Saturday
morning in Hyde Park.
What is normally an oasis of calm in the heart of London, a
place for reading, roller-blading and relaxation, was
transformed into the stage for one of the most dramatic battles
that will be witnessed at these Olympic Games.
With thousands of fans, 10 deep in places, craning their
necks around the edge of the Serpentine Lake, more than 50 of
the world's best female triathletes dived into the chilly waters
for the first leg of one of the sport's most gruelling events.
After churning away for 1,500m, they clambered ashore to
their waiting bikes lined up neatly on the blue-carpeted
transition zone, pedalled furiously for 43km around some of
London's most famous tourist attractions, then gritted their
teeth for a leg-sapping 10km dash for glory.
Two hours after they set off, with much sweat and blood and
tears shed along the way, the length of a mobile phone, roughly
15cm, was all that separated Switzerland's gold medallist Nicola
Spirig from Sweden's runner-up Lisa Norden.
Welcome to the insane world of triathlon.
Initially it looked like a dead heat, with the finish line
scoreboard showing both had clocked one hour 59 mins 48 secs.
That would have been the perfect scenario as both deserved
gold, however photographic evidence favoured Spirig who became
Switzerland's second Olympic champion in triathlon after
Brigitte McMahon won on the sport's debut in Sydney.
The official photograph showed that Norden's head crossed
the line first but the rules specify that the torso is the
crucial factor when deciding who had won.
"When I looked at the timing board I thought "bother!", said
Norden, as the bloodied rivals consoled each other at the
finish.
"I always seem to be just on the wrong side of these
decimals. But I'm pretty happy with silver.
"I'm just glad we don't have to have a re-run for dead heats
because that would have killed me.
"The crowd was crazy today, there was a noise barrier all
the way round and this was something I don't think I will
experience ever again."
SPORTING THEATRE
There was disappointment for British hope Helen Jenkins, who
faded to finish fifth after being in the leading group on the
last circuit of the park, but few of the tens of thousands of
fans who witnessed the sporting theatre will forget it either.
While the race could only have one winner, the sport once
again earned gold.
International Triathlon Union (ITU) president Marisol
Casado, who is also an IOC member, said the Olympics and
triathlon were a marriage made in heaven.
"This was a great day for the sport," she told Reuters close
to the finish line, as the men's triathletes tested out their
bikes for Tuesday's race.
"It's a new sport and has a good appeal to young people and
everybody in general. It's about a lifestyle. It's something
very dynamic and easy to follow for the fans because the first
one to arrive is the winner.
"The values of the athletes are great, we are proud that
it's a clean sport. And from the point of view of the organising
committee its a great way to show the city.
"Also we don't need big stadiums, we use nature," she added.
"And in that respect we are lucky because in four years in Rio
we will be in Copacabana!"
