PROFILE-Olympics-Canada's Whitfield finds speed in snail tactics

| TORONTO, June 27
TORONTO, June 27 Training at a snail's pace may
not sound like the formula for winning Olympic gold in London,
but seasoned Canadian triathlete Simon Whitfield credits that
method for keeping him in top form.
For Whitfield, who competes in one of the most gruelling
Olympic events, even less intense training days still require up
to five hours of work.
"Some days I just get out the door. We've started calling
them snail days where you just get out the door and it doesn't
matter how slow you go," Whitfield told Reuters.
"It's all done slowly and that's considered a recovery day.
I find I fall out of rhythm if i take a complete day off ... for
me it's basically the philosophy of doing as much training as I
can handle and we plug in the intensity as we can."
Whitfield, who won the inugural Olympic triathlon event at
Sydney in 2000, placed 11th at the 2004 Summer Games but
returned to the podium in 2008 when he picked up a silver medal
in Beijing.
In an average week, the 37-year-old Canadian swims five to
six times, rides five times and runs up to seven hours with no
days off to prepare for an event that comprises a 1.5-kilometre
swim, a 40k cycle leg and concludes with a 10km run.
Keeping motivated through the years has never been an issue
for Whitfield, but the married father of two young girls admits
to using whatever trick is in the book to get his fatigued body
out the door even when it is screaming for a day off.
His latest method of trickery involves an audio version of
"11/22/63", Stephen King's latest best-seller about a time
traveler who attempts to prevent the assassination of U.S.
President John F. Kennedy.
"Tonight's run will be my third workout of the day and I am
sure at six o'clock at night I am not really going to want to go
for an hour run," said Whitfield. "But I am going to see it as
an opportunity to listen to Stephen King's book ... and I'll
trick myself out the door tonight.
"It's not a matter of not wanting to do the run, we run
every day basically so it's just a way to get that run done and
mindlessly trot out the door."
'DIVINE EXPERIENCE'
While few would rule out Whitfield's chance at making the
podium at the July 27-Aug. 12 Games given his past success, he
is not considered a gold medal favourite, a billing that has
been bestowed on Spain's Javier Gomez.
But for Whitfield, who has been both a favourite and an
underdog during his career, the expectations placed on him by
others has never impacted how he approaches his training.
"It's a very interesting and divine experience to be the
favourite, I live up to that and to be under that pressure,"
said Whitfield.
"But it's a different experience to having not a lot of
pressure. To be honest I don't care either way, it doesn't
really affect how I prepare."
Whitfield's career has given him several pinch-me moments,
among them lunches with New Zealand's Sir Edmund Hillary, who
along with his guide was the first to reach the summit of Mount
Everest in 1953, and Queen Elizabeth II, a "surreal" moment
where he said she approved of how he tied his tie.
But one of the latest perks of being a successful athlete
was having a stop on London's tube map named after him as part
of the Olympic Legends Map.
"That was certainly one of those moments that I kind of
stopped and said 'wow, what just happened, are you kidding me?'"
said Whitfield.
"Especially because I hadn't heard anything about it until
it came out in the papers so I was taken aback by that."
Unlike his previous Olympic appearances, Whitfield has some
extra motivation going into London having watched Canada win 14
gold medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.
Whitfield, whose career includes 14 World Cup victories and
12 Canadian national championships, feels the London Games will
be his last Olympics, but followed that by saying that is how he
approached all his previous Games appearances.
"Whenever you pour everything into something, if you are
doing it right then it feels so daunting - the idea of doing it
beyond the day you are required - even for the young guys I am
sure they think this might be their last (Olympics) because they
are putting so much into it," said Whitfield.
"That's the right frame of mind. If you are thinking 'well
I've got another one after it,' then you are probably not
putting as much into it as you should."
(Editing by Julian Linden)