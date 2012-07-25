Olympics-Fighter jet scrambled to intercept mystery aircraft

LONDON, July 25 Britain scrambled a fighter jet
on Wednesday to intercept an aircraft that had flown into
restricted airspace as part of procedures to secure the Olympic
Games, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.
The Typhoon jet was ordered to intercept the aircraft after
it failed to contact air traffic controllers. However,
communications were then restored and the fighter jet told to
stand down, the ministry said.
"We can confirm that one Typhoon launched shortly before
1130 today. This was in response to a commercial aircraft that
was out of communication with air traffic control services.
Communications were quickly restored. No further action was
required," a defence ministry spokeswoman said.
(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Ossian Shine)