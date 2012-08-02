Olympics-Lviv considers bid for 2022 Winter Games, says Bubka

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 The Ukrainian city of Lviv, which
hosted matches for this year's Euro soccer championship, is now
eyeing a bid for the 2022 winter Olympics, Ukraine Olympic chief
Sergei Bubka said on Thursday.
Bubka, a former Olympic champion and still the pole vault
record holder, said Lviv was eager to develop winter sports in
the region after Ukraine gained experience in staging major
events as co-hosts of Euro 2012 with Poland.
"The president of Ukraine gave the task to study the
possibility to present a bid for 2022 for that city," Bubka told
Reuters in an interview. "For us winter sports is a future
task."
The 2022 Games host will be selected in 2015 with the
bidding campaign kicking off next year. Several cities in the
United States have also expressed an interest to bid.
