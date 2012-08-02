Olympics-Lviv considers bid for 2022 Winter Games, says Bubka

LONDON Aug 2 The Ukrainian city of Lviv, which hosted matches for this year's Euro soccer championship, is now eyeing a bid for the 2022 winter Olympics, Ukraine Olympic chief Sergei Bubka said on Thursday.

Bubka, a former Olympic champion and still the pole vault record holder, said Lviv was eager to develop winter sports in the region after Ukraine gained experience in staging major events as co-hosts of Euro 2012 with Poland.

"The president of Ukraine gave the task to study the possibility to present a bid for 2022 for that city," Bubka told Reuters in an interview. "For us winter sports is a future task."

The 2022 Games host will be selected in 2015 with the bidding campaign kicking off next year. Several cities in the United States have also expressed an interest to bid.