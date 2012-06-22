Olympics-Gatlin ready to sprint to London, race Bolt

| EUGENE, Oregon, June 22
EUGENE, Oregon, June 22 At the ripe old age of
30, Justin Gatlin feels like a kid again. The darkness of a
four-year doping suspension has faded and sprinting has become
fun once more for the 2004 Olympic champion.
This year Gatlin has been the fastest American to run 100
metres and he will be eager to prove his worth to the team when
he steps up at a U.S. Olympic trials for the first time since
2004 on Saturday.
"This is my first time being really excited - almost
kid-like - in a very long time," the 2012 world indoor champion
told a news conference.
"I'm back and I'm in good shape."
His task this weekend will be stay ahead or within grasp of
the bevy of sprinters who have taken the U.S. 100 metres reins
while and after Gatlin served his 2006 to 2010 doping suspension
for a positive drugs test.
There is former world champion Tyson Gay, himself on the
rebound from hip surgery, and 2008 Olympic bronze medallist
Walter Dix to mention a few.
All will be aiming for a top-three finish in Sunday's final
and a ticket to the London Olympics. There is no other way to
make the team.
Gatlin checks in with the top U.S. time of 9.87 seconds, but
as Gay noted this week no one is going to sit around and award
you an Olympic berth on past laurels.
"I don't think anybody had the expectation of me coming this
far, but just to come back and be able to compete was a victory
within itself," said Gatlin, who made the U.S. 2011 world
championship team but was eliminated in the semi-finals at
Daegu.
FIRED UP
A new coach, retired world-class sprinter Dennis Mitchell,
has brought Gatlin's bulking body down to sprinter's weight and
fired up in the normally laid back runner.
Gatlin also has come to understand and appreciate life
outside the fast circle, lessons he learned during his four
years away from the track.
Yet he still has the burning desire to beat the current king
of athletics, Jamaican world record holder Usain Bolt.
"I take my hat off to him," Gatlin said. "He is a great
athlete, but at the same time he is human. He's beatable."
Whether Gatlin, who won the 2004 Olympics in 9.85 seconds
can run near Bolt's world record of 9.58 is not the focus of
Mitchell's plan for the 2005 world double sprint champion.
"The plan is to be able to run as fast as we possibly can
when the time comes," the former sprinter said. "We are going to
have to bring our best game to make the team."
But just in case Bolt is tuning in, Mitchell says he and
Gatlin are working on a plan to defeat the reigning Olympic
champion in London.
Details Mitchell would not disclose but he offered this
observation:
"There is not a guy on the planet who is not beatable. No
one is running the perfect race."
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)