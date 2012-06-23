Olympics-Clay decathlon defence in tatters after hurdles DQ

Athletics-Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
EUGENE, Oregon, June 23 Bryan Clay's chances of defending his Olympic decathlon title looked to be over when he was disqualified in the 110 metres hurdles at the American trials on Saturday.
Clay hit the ninth hurdle, stumbled and pushed over the 10th and final hurdle in the first event of the second day of the decathlon.
He received zero points in the event, making it practically impossible to finish in the top three. He was lying 16th with four events remaining.
Only the first three finishers in each event at the American trials book tickets to the London Games. (Reporting By Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon, editing by Ed Osmond)
HOCHFILZEN, Austria, Feb 17 Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.