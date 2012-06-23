UPDATE 1-Olympics-Clay's decathlon defence in tatters

* Champion disqualified and then reinstated at U.S. trials

By Gene Cherry

EUGENE, Oregon, June 23 Bryan Clay's chances of defending his Olympic decathlon title ended on Saturday after a sequence of events, including a temporary disqualification, left him short of the points needed to make the U.S. team.

He was disqualified from the 110 metres hurdles at the national trials after he hit the ninth obstacle, stumbled and pushed it over but he filed a protest and was later reinstated.

It proved immaterial, however, as Clay went on to foul on all three of his discus throws, leaving him with no points in the discipline and no chance of finishing in the top three of the 10-event competition.

Only the top three qualify for the London Olympics next month.

"I am sure it (the protest) weighed on Bryan in the discus," Clay's manager Paul Doyle told Reuters while making clear the decathlete would finish the trials.

"He wants to go out with dignity."