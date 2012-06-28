UPDATE 1-Olympics-U.S. sprinters' coach wants 100 runoff delayed

* Run-off between Felix and Tarmoh may determine third and
final 100 slot
* Coach Bob Kersee wants run-off delayed to Tuesday to let
sprinters recover
* USA Track and Field spokesman said re-run needed to take
place by Sunday
(Adds details, quotes)
By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, June 27 Bob Kersee, coach of two
sprinters who tied for third place in the women's 100 metres at
the U.S. Olympic trials, wants any runoff to determine who goes
to the London Games delayed until at least next Tuesday.
USA Track & Field (USATF) spokeswoman Jill Geer has said the
re-run between Allyson Felix and Jeneba Tarmoh needs to take
place by Sunday to allow the governing body time to finalise its
team.
She said on Wednesday if there was to be a runoff the
governing body would announce its plans on Saturday or Sunday.
Kersee, whose athletes will be competing in the women's 200
beginning on Thursday with the final on Saturday, said he would
be upset if any race between the two took place before Tuesday
out of concern for the athletes' health.
"To force their hands to run on Sunday, that's detrimental
to the athletes," the respected coach told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The body needs a normal rest. It is hard enough to run
three days in a row as is."
Tuesday is the last day for USATF to submit team members to
the U.S. Olympic Committee for approval, committee spokesman
Mark Jones said.
The team must be forwarded to Olympic officials by July 9,
he said.
Twice Olympic 200m silver medallist Felix and the
up-and-coming Tarmoh have a choice of a runoff or coin flip if
one of them does not withdraw, according to a USATF procedure
announced on Sunday.
The governing body had no protocol in place for ties at the
Olympic trials before then.
Only three athletes per country can qualify in the 100m
sprint at the Olympics.
"I am trying to stay neutral," added Kersee. "But I can't
stay neutral when it comes down to the health of athletes."
The coach said he had no preference on a location if a
runoff is held.
"I just care about what day they have it," he said.
(Editing by John Mehaffey/Ian Ransom)