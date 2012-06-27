Olympics-World champ Richardson's hair becomes his identity

EUGENE, Oregon, June 27 Jason Richardson leaves an unforgettable impression when the world champion steps to the starting line for the 110 metres hurdles.

"I am the crazy, skinny guy with the hair," the Californian told a news conference on Wednesday's rest day for athletes at the U.S. Olympic trials.

But not just any hair. Richardson's dreadlocks, seven years in the making, stretch to the middle of his back.

"I definitely think I am a kind of Samson," the 26-year-old said. "I think there is a lot of power and majesty in my hair.

"I wouldn't feel like myself if I didn't have my hair."

He is not alone.

World indoor champion Aries Merritt is also a hair man with his cornrows and braided hair that takes hours to prepare.

The two favorites step to the track on Friday for the opening round of the "hair wars."

In his mind, Richardson already is the winner.

"I definitely feel I have the better hair," he said. "Dreads are a commitment to excellence and I find that braids come and go but dreads last for a really long time."

Still, to nip in the bud any thought that Merritt might be mistaken for Richardson, "If he cut his hair, I would greatly appreciate it," the lanky Richardson said.

Merritt holds the second fastest hurdles time in the world this year, 13.03 seconds, but that does not worry Richardson, whose best is 13.16.

"The pressure here is to make the team," he said of the U.S. process of selecting the top three finishers in each event for the London Games provided they have the qualifying standard.

"You can't get around that. But I don't feel pressure to win, to get second."

Richardson won the 2011 world hurdles title when Cuban world record holder Dayron Robles was disqualified for impeding 2004 Olympic champion Liu Xiang of China.

"I am not going to subscribe to any idea that I have the burden of proof in the track and field court of law of proving that I deserve the (world) championship."

Liu, with his blazing time of 12.87 seconds this month on the same track as the trials, would have tied the world record except for the wind being over the maximum allowable.

That makes him the London favorite, even to Richardson.

"But I will say that I am a silent assassin ninja and I will sneak in the back door and I will try and steal the entire thing."

Some crazy things have happened in his career, and London could be another, Richardson said.

"I pity the fool who counts me out or doesn't expect me to show up when it counts." (Editing by John Mehaffey)